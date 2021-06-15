The Karnataka government has now allowed clubs to sell liquor as takeaways. It, however, has said that "no other activities" will be permitted at clubs, reported news agency PTI. "Takeaway of liquor permitted from clubs, strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour, no other activities permitted in the clubs," the state government said. According to the news agency, standalone liquor shops and outlets are already selling liquor as take away between 6 AM to 2 PM.

Also Read | India lockdowns hurt imports in May, exports remain robust

The state has also permitted offices related to the Department of Space and Principal Accountant General to function with 50 per cent staff. As per the guidelines, offices related to the Department of Space and its centres located in Bengaluru are permitted to function with 50 per cent of their staff strength strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour.

Also, the office of Principal Accountant General and its branch offices are allowed to function with 50 per cent of their staff strength.

Last week, the state government had extended the Covid lockdown measures in 11 districts with a high positivity rate till June 21. However, some relaxations were announced in the rest of the state from June 14.

Among the worst-hit by Covid, the state had also said that the daily curfew would be imposed from 7 PM to 5 AM and weekend curfew would be effective from 7 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday, after June 14.

Among the 11 districts where lockdown measures have been extended are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

In remaining 19 districts, parks and industrial units have been allowed to open with some riders. Timings for shops selling essential goods have been extended.

Autos and taxis have been permitted to to ply with maximum two passengers.

Further relaxations can be given in the state after June 21.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics