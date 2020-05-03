BENGALURU : The Excise Commissioner of Karnataka has issued an order granting permission to distilleries, breweries and wineries situated outside the containment zones to begin production activity. The permission has been granted on the condition that they strictly comply with COVID-19 related guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"In view of the state government order and the new guidelines issued by the MHA, permission is granted to distilleries, breweries and wineries situated in rural areas and industrial estates and industrial townships with access control (outside containment zones) to commence only production activity," the Excise Commissioner said in the order.

The Excise Commissioner further said in the order that the Deputy Commissioner of Excise shall ensure that wherever distilleries, breweries and wineries are permitted to carry on production activities, they shall strictly comply with COVID-19 related guidelines issued by the MHA.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via