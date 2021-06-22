Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Karnataka allows further ease in Covid curbs in these districts. Details here

Karnataka allows further ease in Covid curbs in these districts. Details here

Karnataka government has now relaxed Covid restrictions in 27 districts.
1 min read . 04:50 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • Yesterday, the Karnataka government eased Covid curbs in Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga, and Vijayapura
  • On Saturday, the Karnataka govt had relaxed Covid-19 curbs in 17 districts where the positivity rate is below 5%

Karnataka government on Tuesday eased Covid-related curbs in Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere, and Chamarajanagara districts. The state government allowed all shops to open from 6 am to 1 pm until 5 am of July 5, 2021. However, air-conditioned shops, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls have been excluded from this order.

Yesterday, the Karnataka government eased Covid curbs in Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga, and Vijayapura, and allowed hotels, gyms, and public transport bus services to resume operations.

Earlier, the government had issued guidelines on Saturday, further relaxing the Covid-19 curbs in 17 districts where the positivity rate is below 5%, including Bengaluru.

In all, the government has now relaxed Covid restrictions in 27 districts.

Meanwhile, the state government is considering to reopen higher educational institutions in a phased manner after vaccinating students and teachers.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said an expert committee has advised accelerating vaccinations as vaccines are the solution for Covid control.

With regard to opening schools and colleges, the committee has suggested giving priority to students and teachers in vaccination, to start classes in a phased manner by reopening colleges for students above 18 years to begin with, after vaccinating them, Yediyurappa said.

The Karnataka government had recently constituted a 13-member expert committee headed by eminent cardiologist and founder of Narayana Health Dr Devi Shetty to analyse and advise to control a possible third Covid-19 wave in Karnataka.

