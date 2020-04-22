BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to lift some restrictions on construction of public infrastructure such as roads, irrigation and metro rail, and allowed information technology companies and few other sectors to work with skeletal staff. The order comes into effect from midnight of 23 April.

The B.S. Yediyurappa-led state government had earlier decided against partial lifting of the lockdown and extended it till 3 May after a spike in covid-19 cases in the state.

The decision comes at a time when the cash-starved state looks for sources of revenue.

Chief secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, in the order, said these exemptions are "to mitigate hardship to the public, selection additional will activities will be allowed".

The order allows construction activity under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to help daily wage labourers in rural areas. The government has also allowed construction of public infrastructure outside corporation limits.

However, work should begin only if there are workers on site and labourers should not be brought from outside.

“IT and IT-enabled services with essential minimum staff only. Rest to work from home," the government said in its order.

The government has also relaxed restrictions for plumbers, electricians, IT repairs, motor mechanics and carpenters in local areas. All relaxations will be applicable only to areas outside containment zones.

The order stated these additional activities will be operationalised by the respective district administration in strict compliance with existing guidelines on lockdown measures.

“Keeping health as a primary concern, the government has looked at a phased lifting and so that some people can resume employment," said an official at the chief minister's office on condition of anonymity.

S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s primary and secondary education minister, had earlier said the government is trying to find a balance between ‘life and livelihood’ as it continues to deliberate whether it can risk lifting the lockdown.

Major sources of government revenue, including commercial taxes, stamp duty and excise are poised for a significant decline in the cash-starved state. “We are not clear to what extent, but it will be a substantial dip," said a senior state government official requesting not to be named.

The state government has set a target of ₹82,443 crore revenue collection by the commercial taxes department, ₹22,700 from excise, ₹7,115 crore from transport, and ₹12,655 crore from stamps and registrations.

The state saw a 13.95% rise in collection of the goods and services tax last year, but is now uncertain about the target for the current fiscal year.

Share Via