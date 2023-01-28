Karnataka allows pre-university courses in schools from next academic year2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 09:56 AM IST
- The PUC courses will be offered in the state government-run residential schools
In a bid to boost the quality of education at the school level, the Karnataka government has allowed pre-university courses (PUC) from next academic year. The PUC courses will be offered in the state government-run residential schools.
