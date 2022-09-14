Amid Hindi Diwas row CM Bommai to make Kannada mandatory in Assembly

Meanwhile, Hindi remains the third most spoken language in the world with around 61.5 crore speakers. Whether Hindi is India's national language is a debate that has come up over and over again. It is to be noted that when the Constituent Assembly met for the first time in December 1946, it was decided after much debate and discussion that the proceedings of the House would be conducted in Hindustani and English.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}