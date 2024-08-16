Karnataka anganwadi workers serve eggs to kids, click pictures, take them back; BJP attacks Congress

Karnataka suspended two Anganwadi workers for removing eggs from children's plates during a meal, following a viral video. Minister Hebbalkar confirmed swift action and requested a detailed report.

Livemint, Edited By Alka Jain
Published16 Aug 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Karnataka anganwadi workers serve eggs to kids, click pictures, take them back. (Screengrab from the video)
Karnataka anganwadi workers serve eggs to kids, click pictures, take them back. (Screengrab from the video)

Two Anganwadi workers were suspended in Karnataka's Koppal district for allegedly taking back eggs from their plates served to children during a midday meal. The incident came to light after the video went viral on social media platforms.

Officials reported that two workers filmed videos and took photos of eggs being served to Anganwadi children. After capturing the footage, they promptly removed the eggs from the children's plates during the meal.

Eggs are a mandatory component of the midday meals served in government schools and Anganwadis. A directive from the Women and Child Development department on August 9 announced the suspension of both workers for neglecting their duties, pending further orders.

Also Read | Asha, Anganwadi workers to collect data on over-70s for free healthcare

Responding to the incident, Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar stated that swift action was taken as soon as she was informed. She directed department officials to suspend the two workers involved.

The minister also ordered the suspension of the Child Development Project Officer in Koppal and issued a notice to the district’s Deputy Director. Additionally, she requested a detailed report regarding the case.

"Serving nutritious food and providing equality education is the objective of Anganwadi... No injustice would be done to the underprivileged children. Anyone found guilty of such misconduct would be compulsorily retired from their position," she said as quoted by PTI.

Also Read | More than 90,000 Aganwadis to be elevated to Saksham Anganwadis: WCD minister

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Congress-led Karnataka government for allegedly “stealing food” from children's plate, calling it a "anda ghotala”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), BJP national spokesperson Prabhari wrote, “In Karnataka - new scam alert! Now Congress is stealing food from plate of poor children- Anda ghotala.”

“Anganwadi workers serve eggs to children, take them back after photo op. In Karnataka's Koppal district, two Anganwadi workers, Lakshmi and Shainaza Begum did this. They may be selling eggs in market or Congress has no money left so they are stealing eggs and giving the Proceeds to High Command,” he said.

“After Muda scam, rice scam, Valmiki Scam , transfer posting scam - new scam Anda Ghotala by Congress - Rahul Baba kuch bolo Ispe,” the BJP leader added.

 

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 07:06 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka anganwadi workers serve eggs to kids, click pictures, take them back; BJP attacks Congress

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.000.00
      Chennai
      72,492.000.00
      Delhi
      72,988.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue