Karnataka on Monday announced additional restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus due to Omicron. The state government has now prohibited all rallies, dharnas, and protests.

Marriage functions are permitted with not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places. Intensive surveillance will be conducted at border of Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa.

Public transport including BMRCL shall operate as per the seating capacity, the order issued by the chief secretary said.

The chief commissioner BBMP and deputy commissioners of the districts based on their assessment of the situation may impose additional containnment measures as deemed necessary in their jurisdictions.

Karnataka announces additional containment measures



Today, Karnataka reported another spike with over 14,000 fresh cases with over 10% positivity and five fatalities in the past 24 hours. The state had reported 11,698 cases on Monday.

Of the new cases on Tuesday, 10,800 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 840 people being discharged and 3 deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 73,260.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second highest of 583 new cases, Mysuru 562, Tumakuru 332, Mandya 263, Udupi 250, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 13,19,340 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,82,201 and Tumakuru 1,22,251.

