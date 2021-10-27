Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karnataka government on Wednesday issued guidelines for international arrivals. According to the Karnataka government, passengers arriving from countries in Europe including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India including post-arrival testing.

International travellers that are planning to come to Karnataka must follow the following guidelines:

1. All travellers must submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal (newdelhiairport. in) before the scheduled travel

2. Passengers will have to upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report. The test should not be less than 72-hour old.

3. The passengers must also give an undertaking on the portal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would undergo home quarantine/self-health monitoring as warranted.

Karnataka air travelling guidelines: Before boarding

1. Airlines to allow boarding of only those passengers who have filed in the self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha Portal, uploaded the negative RT-PCR report

3. All passengers need to download Aarogya Setu app

Karnataka air travelling guidelines: During travel

1. Airline crew will have to ensure that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is followed

2. If any passenger reports symptoms of Covid-19 during flight, he or she is to be isolated as per the protocol.

Karnataka air travelling guidelines: On Arrival

1. Thermal screening to be carried out by the health-officials. The self-declaration form filled online should be shown to the airport health staff.

2. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening should be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility.

However, if a traveller is coming from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO-approved Covid vaccine, then in that case

-Fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days post-arrival.

-If partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all-- The traveller will have to submit a sample of Covid-19 test

-Will have to serve home quarantine for seven days

-Will have to take the Covid test again if found negative, then self-monitor for another 7 days.

3. If a traveller develops Covid-19 symptoms during self-isolation then they will have to report to the nearest health facility or call the national helpline number -1075/ state helpline number.

List of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing are:

European countries

South Africa

Brazil

Mauritius

China

Botswana

Zimbabwe

New Zealand

Bangladesh Countries with which the Centre has an agreement for mutual recognition of vaccination certificate for individuals fully vaccinated with nationally recognised or the WHO recognised Covid-19 vaccine

Serbia

