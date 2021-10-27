This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Karnataka govt said that all travellers must submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal
At the time of boarding a flight only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after the thermal screening
Karnataka government on Wednesday issued guidelines for international arrivals. According to the Karnataka government, passengers arriving from countries in Europe including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India including post-arrival testing.
International travellers that are planning to come to Karnataka must follow the following guidelines:
1. All travellers must submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal (newdelhiairport. in) before the scheduled travel
2. Passengers will have to upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report. The test should not be less than 72-hour old.
3. The passengers must also give an undertaking on the portal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would undergo home quarantine/self-health monitoring as warranted.
Karnataka air travelling guidelines: Before boarding
1. Airlines to allow boarding of only those passengers who have filed in the self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha Portal, uploaded the negative RT-PCR report
2. At the time of boarding a flight only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after the thermal screening.