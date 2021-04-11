OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka announces new timings for govt offices in certain districts due to heat

Karnataka announces new timings for govt offices in certain districts due to heat

The new timings would be applicable to Vijayapura district in Belagavi division, and all the districts in Bagalkote and Kalaburagi divisions, according to an order from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Photo: AP)Premium
The new timings would be applicable to Vijayapura district in Belagavi division, and all the districts in Bagalkote and Kalaburagi divisions, according to an order from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Photo: AP)
 1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2021, 04:35 PM IST PTI

Karnataka government said its offices in certain northern districts of the State would function from 8 AM to 1.30 PM from April 12 till May- end because of the summer heat

BENGALURU : Karnataka government on Sunday said its offices in certain northern districts of the State would function from 8 AM to 1.30 PM from April 12 till May- end because of the summer heat.

The new timings would be applicable to Vijayapura district in Belagavi division, and all the districts in Bagalkote and Kalaburagi divisions, according to an order from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR).

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The order has been issued after considering the representations from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association.

Stating that the timings have been changed from 10 AM - 5.30 PM to 8 AM - 1.30 PM in these districts in view of the severe summer in April and May, the order asked the government employees to discharge their duties in the changed hours without causing any inconvenience to the public.

The change would not be applicable for employees who have been instructed to do emergency work, especially related to COVID-19, by the district's Deputy Commissioners or CEOs of the Zilla Panchayats.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout