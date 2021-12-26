The Karnataka government has decided to impose "night curfew" for 10 days from December 28, between 10 pm to 5 am, Health Minister K Sudhakar said today.

Karnataka govt announces additional restrictions for New Year-related festivities:

The government has also announced certain restrictions for New Year-related parties and gatherings, amid fresh COVID-19 concerns with new clusters emerging and increasing threat of the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus. "From December 28 onwards, for about ten days to begin with, we would like to watch by calling a night curfew, invoking Section 144, from night 10 PM to the next morning 5 AM," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting of senior Ministers, officials and the COVID technical advisory committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said there is a curb on functions and gatherings for the New Year. "There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka," he said.

The Minister also said that in places like eateries, hotels, pubs and restaurants can have 50 percent of the seating capacity of the premises.

Earlier, with the cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 reaching 38 in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with health experts, senior officials and cabinet colleagues on Sunday morning to take stock of the rising infections.

Besides the CM, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Health Minister K Sudhakar, chief secretary Ravi Kumar and other officials of the health and police department are present in the meeting.

Seven more cases of Omicron variant have been reported in Karnataka, informed State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday.

Of these seven, two had travelled from Delhi, one had arrived from the United States of America, one each from Zambia, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and another is a primary contact of the UK traveller.

"Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka on December 25," Sudhakar wrote in a tweet.

The Health Minister informed that those who tested positive for Omicron include a 76-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had travelled from Delhi, a 30-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who came from UAE, a 63-year-old man from Bengaluru who arrived from Zambia and a 54-year-old man from Bengaluru, who was a primary contact of a United Kingdom traveller.

Karnataka on Saturday reported 270 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths. With the addition of new cases, the cumulative case tally in the state mounted to 30,04,239, of which 7,271 are active cases.

