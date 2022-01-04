Karnataka: In the wake of sharp rise in Covid cases, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced weekend curfew from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am.

“Weekend curfew to be imposed from 10 pm of Friday to 5am of Monday in the entire state, in view of rising COVID19 cases," Karnataka minister R Ashoka announced.

He also said that theaters, malls, pubs and bars are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, but no gatherings will be allowed at public places. “Schools in Bengaluru, apart from 10th and 12th standards to be shut down for two weeks from 6th January," the minister said.

Karnataka till yesterday had detected 64 cases out of which 18 have recovered.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with members of the Covid task force and experts in Bengaluru. State Health minister K Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R Ashok, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, Chief Secretary, DGP Praveen Sood, BBMP officials, health senior officials and technical advisory committee members were also present in the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok told ANI that the state government was planning to take strict action to curb the Omicron and “Covid cases which have already doubled today and Bengaluru is in red-zone as per central government report". "That's why we are preparing beds, oxygen and other needy things. Experts' suggestions will be considered," he said.

Karnataka on Monday reported 1,290 fresh infections and 5 deaths, taking the count to 30,10,847 and the death toll to 38,351. Of the new cases, 1,041 were from Bengaluru.

With inputs from PTI

