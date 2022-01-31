Karnataka has reported another big fall in daily Covid-19 cases as 24,172 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the past 24 hours, the state health department data shows. A total of 30,869 recoveries were reported, while 56 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka stand at 2,44,331, while the Covid positivity rate has increased to 17.11 per cent.

Karnataka had reported a decline in daily infections as 28,264 fresh Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths were reported on Sunday. On Saturday, the state had recorded 33,337 new Covid infections and 70 deaths. Karnataka had seen a decline in new Covid cases on Friday at 31,198, while the state had recorded 50 deaths.

COVID numbers in Karnataka today:

◾New cases in State: 24,172

◾New cases in B'lore: 10,692

◾Positivity rate in State: 17.11%

◾Discharges: 30,869

◾Active cases State: 2,44,331 (B'lore- 134k)

◾Deaths:56 (B'lore- 12)

◾Tests: 1,41,240#COVID19 #COVID #Karnataka — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 31, 2022

Karnataka government's decision to end the night curfew and several other relaxations related to Covid-19 curbs was implemented from today. Earlier, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the government had imposed curbs including night curfew and weekend curfew from January 4.

The state government last week decided to lift the night curfew and start regular classes for Classes 1 to 9 from January 31, announced Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka to media persons. Schools also reopened for Classes 1-10 in Bengaluru.

As per the state health authorities, Delta and Omicron variants of Covid-19 had led the third Covid wave in Karnataka. Earlier, Health & Family Welfare Dr Sudhakar K had said that based on the latest 6,000 samples that were genome sequenced in the southern state, Delta and its sub-lineages accounted for about 75 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the state.

