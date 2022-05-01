Karnataka approves 60 projects worth 2,465.94 cr, to generate over 8,500 jobs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Among these are 10 important large and medium-size industrial projects with investments of more than ₹50 crore. Worth ₹1,522.33, these projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,190 persons
The Karnataka government has approved 60 industrial projects worth ₹2,465.94 crore that would generate over 8,575 jobs in the state.
Among these are 10 important large and medium-size industrial projects with investments of more than ₹50 crore. Worth ₹1,522.33, these projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,190 persons.
As many as 49 new projects with investments of more than ₹15 crore and less than ₹50 crore have also been cleared. These projects are worth ₹938.61 crore and would generate jobs for 5,385 people.
One more project worth ₹5 crore investment was approved.
The decision was taken at the 131st State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held under the chairmanship of minister for large and medium scale industries Murugesh R Nirani on Saturday.
Earlier on 5 March, the Karnataka minister headed SLSWCC in its 130th meeting and had cleared 48 industrial projects worth ₹2,062.21 crore with employment potential for 6,393 people.
At the time, the panel considered and approved seven important large and medium-size industrial projects worth ₹1,275.67 crore, which is expected to create employment opportunities for 3,181 people.
A total of 40 new projects each with investments of more than ₹15 crores and less than ₹50 crore were also cleared.
Among the investments that were approved were Rockwell Collins India Enterprises of Raytheon Group, Nithin Sai Agrotech, Brighflexi International, Cookson India and Adcock Ingram Pharma and Starling Chem.
The state government had also cleared industrial projects worth ₹11,495.4 crore with the potential of creating over 46,984 jobs during the 58th state high-level clearance committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and vice chairmanship of Nirani on 18 April.
