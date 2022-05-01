Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka approves 60 projects worth 2,465.94 cr, to generate over 8,500 jobs

Earlier on 5 March, Karnataka had cleared 48 industrial projects worth 2,062.21 crore
1 min read . 02:45 PM IST Livemint

Among these are 10 important large and medium-size industrial projects with investments of more than 50 crore. Worth 1,522.33, these projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,190 persons

The Karnataka government has approved 60 industrial projects worth 2,465.94 crore that would generate over 8,575 jobs in the state.

Among these are 10 important large and medium-size industrial projects with investments of more than 50 crore. Worth 1,522.33, these projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,190 persons.

As many as 49 new projects with investments of more than 15 crore and less than 50 crore have also been cleared. These projects are worth 938.61 crore and would generate jobs for 5,385 people.

One more project worth 5 crore investment was approved. 

The decision was taken at the 131st State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held under the chairmanship of minister for large and medium scale industries Murugesh R Nirani on Saturday.

Earlier on 5 March, the Karnataka minister headed SLSWCC in its 130th meeting and had cleared 48 industrial projects worth 2,062.21 crore with employment potential for 6,393 people.

At the time, the panel considered and approved seven important large and medium-size industrial projects worth 1,275.67 crore, which is expected to create employment opportunities for 3,181 people. 

A total of 40 new projects each with investments of more than 15 crores and less than 50 crore were also cleared.

Among the investments that were approved were Rockwell Collins India Enterprises of Raytheon Group, Nithin Sai Agrotech, Brighflexi International, Cookson India and Adcock Ingram Pharma and Starling Chem.

The state government had also cleared industrial projects worth 11,495.4 crore with the potential of creating over 46,984 jobs during the 58th state high-level clearance committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and vice chairmanship of Nirani on 18 April.

With inputs from agencies. 

