Karnataka approves EV manufacturing projects of nearly 23,000 cr

The state’s investor-friendly image took a beating after violence broke out at Apple Inc’s manufacturing partner, Wistron’s facility in Narasapura on 12 December. At least two state government-commissioned reports have found violations on Wistron’s part including in payment of wages and practices followed by staffing firms that supply workforce to the Taiwanese mobile manufacturer. Wistron has also acknowledged its mistakes, removed its vice president who oversees India operations and initiated a restructuring exercise. Apple has put Wistron on notice and suspended new business to the company after its investigations into the incident also pointed to violations on Wistron’s operations in the plant.