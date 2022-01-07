Even as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, driven by the Omicron variant, Karnataka government is not considering imposing a total lockdown saying that “shutdown is a policy of the past and it is not a remedy for COVID-19."

COVID-19 infections are spreading rapidly in six districts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Udupi and Kolar, which have high positivity rate, pointed out State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

"We are in touch with the district administration. We will making every effort to bring it down," the Minister added.

On whether the state government is considering imposing a total shutdown, he said, "Lockdown is not a remedy. It is now a policy of the past. It was imposed when we did not have a remedy. Now, we know how to treat a person with the infection."

"Complete lockdown is not a matter of consideration before the government. That much clarity the government has because it is working to protect the lives and interests of people," he added.

Vaccination is the remedy

Though Omicron is not severe, the health minister said those who have not taken both doses of the vaccine would suffer. In some cases, deaths may also occur, he warned.

Speaking about the vaccination drive in the State, he said the overall vaccination of first dose is 99% among the eligible population whereas the second dose vaccination coverage is 80%.

"The vaccination coverage is much higher than the national average. We are in the third place in the country in terms of first and second dose," Sudhakar said.

He added that there is a stock of 64.27 lakh doses in the State.

High positivity rate in Bengaluru

The state reported 4,246 new cases of the infection on Wednesday with a test positivity rate of 3.33%. The cases nearly doubled in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in Bengaluru is more than 5%. On that, Sudhakar said there is no need to worry about the positivity rate."It will go up but since we have inoculated a large number of people, the intensity will be low. Cases may increase. You cannot stop the infection because it's a worldwide phenomena. However, we can reduce it," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

