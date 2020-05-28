BENGALURU : The Karnataka government on Thursday said it has asked the Centre to reduce the number of flights from five states which were contributing to rising coronavirus infections in the state.

“The state government has requested the civil aviation ministry to reduce the number of flights, emanating from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to Karnataka, in view of the high number of covid-19 cases prevalent there," a statement by law and parliamentary affairs minister J.C. Madhuswamy said.

The statement added that this was being done with the “sacred intention that there may not be adequate quarantine facilities" if too many people turn up at the same time.

The restriction on people’s movement by road will continue for those coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Madhuswamy said that those coming from these states were not only testing positive, and adding to the pressure on institutional quarantine centres as well as testing infrastructure. The restrictions will be in place for eight to 10 days.

The state has seen a surge in covid-19 positive cases even as it prepares to relax more lockdown restrictions post 31 May. Karnataka, one of the few big states that managed to keep the health crisis under control, has seen a rise in cases ever since restrictions on interstate movement of people by trains and road were lifted by the centre.

At least 1,140 people who returned to Karnataka from Maharashtra have tested positive, according to government data. Gujarat accounts for 58 cases, Delhi and Tamil Nadu 54 each, Rajasthan 39 and Madhya Pradesh two. Though the number of cases from Delhi is high, the state government has left the national capital out of the list as this sector has VVIP travellers, Union ministers and stranded citizens returning to India from other countries.

Karnataka confirmed 115 covid-19 cases on Thursday, of which 97 cases are people who entered from other states (and countries) and only 18 are from local sources, S. Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s primary and secondary education minister said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated