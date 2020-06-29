Karnataka asks doctors to gear up for covid-19 duties for another six months

BENGALURU : The Karnataka government has asked doctors to mentally prepare themselves for covid-19 related duties for the next six months at least, anticipating an increase in the number of cases in the state and particularly in Bengaluru.

“We have met doctors and told them to be mentally prepared as we would require them to continue this work at least for another six months," said R. Ashok, Karnataka’s revenue minister, also in-charge of Bengaluru, on Monday.

Karnataka's covid-19 tally surged past 13,000-mark on Sunday, with a record 1267 persons testing positive for the virus, including 783 from Bengaluru.

According to experts, Karnataka may witness a spike in the number of positive cases in July and August. The state's coivd tally may touch 25,000- mark by mid-August.

Earlier lauded for its efforts to contain the spread, the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has found itself on the backfoot after a spike in cases.

The state government has been harshly criticised for bad food being provided to the patients and poor hygiene across facilities.

Shortage of beds, high cost of treatment is yet to be addressed by the government.

“The challenge before us is to arrange beds for the increasing number of patients," Ashok said. The government is in talks with private hospitals to reserve more beds for covid-19 treatment, the minister said, adding that it is also planning to increase the number of beds at covid care centres which will be dedicated to asymptomatic persons.

A 5,000 bed facility is being planned in Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), with 1,000 beds each at the agriculture and Bengaluru University campus among other places.

So far the government has released ₹380 crore of the ₹762 crore available under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) on covid related measures.

The lack of a concrete plan to contain the spread of the virus has also added to the state's problems. Yediyurappa announced that the state will implement strict lockdown on all Sunday’s post 5 July and has extended night curfew by an hour among other measures to help contain the problem.

