Karnataka assembly approves amendment to the APMC Act

The government, instead of 'handing over' the future of farmers to corporates, should strengthen the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees, he said. JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the Bihar government had scrapped APMCs in 2006, leaving farmers to directly deal with the traders. This decision left the farmers in the lurch as they did not get a proper market, he alleged. "The information I have is that the farmers there are forced to sell their produce in Punjab and Haryana," Kumaraswamy said. Minister for Cooperation S T Somashekar said the amendment was necessary because farmers and traders were being 'harassed' by traffic police and vigilance department officials. "The amendment will enable anyone with a PAN Card to do business with farmers. The growers will not face any problems," he said.