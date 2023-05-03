Karnataka Assembly election 2023: Priyank Kharge gets EC notice over ‘nalayak’ jibe at PM Modi2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Priyank Kharge is the son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who himself faced a furor over his ‘venomous snake’ jibe against the Prime Minister
Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued notice to Congress leader Priyank Kharge over his ‘nalayak’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election speech in Karnataka. The election body opined that prima-facie, the remarks appears to be a breach of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Priyank Kharge is asked to submit his response by 4 May, after which the commission will take the appropriate action in the matter.
