Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Sonia Gandhi urges to vote for Congress

As the Karnataka assembly polls approach, there has been a noticeable increase in aggressive rhetoric between the two primary parties, the BJP and Congress, as they attempt to secure votes.

Concerned with the declining standard of campaign discourse, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued an advisory to all national and state political parties and candidates, urging them to be careful and show restraint in their language during campaigning, so as not to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the election.