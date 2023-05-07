Hello User
Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Sonia Gandhi urges to vote for Congress

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:51 AM IST Livemint
Sonia Gandhi held her first rally in Hubbali on Saturday, which was the first rally she has attended since December 2019 when she addressed a gathering at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi held her first rally in Hubbali on Saturday, which was the first rally she has attended since December 2019 when she addressed a gathering at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

As the Karnataka assembly polls approach, there has been a noticeable increase in aggressive rhetoric between the two primary parties, the BJP and Congress, as they attempt to secure votes.

Concerned with the declining standard of campaign discourse, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued an advisory to all national and state political parties and candidates, urging them to be careful and show restraint in their language during campaigning, so as not to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the election.

07 May 2023, 05:51 AM IST Sonia Gandhi joins election campaign, accuses BJP of promoting hate

As Karnataka's crucial assembly elections draw near, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi conducted her first rally in three years on Saturday, where she criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their promotion of “hatred".

She stated that the current government was not capable of bringing progress to the southern state.

