'Those who can't respect their party worker,' PM Modi's jibe at Siddaramaiah

'Those who can't respect their party worker,' PM Modi's jibe at Siddaramaiah2 min read . 05:25 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a public rally in Karnataka's Davanagere as part of his visit to the poll-bound state.
“Those who can't respect their own party workers..", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at leader of Opposition in Karnataka, Congress leader Siddaramaiah. PM Modi was referring to a video of the former chief minister of Karnataka allegedly slapping a supporter that has now gone viral.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a public rally in Karnataka's Davanagere as part of his visit to the poll-bound state.
The viral video of Siddaramaiah put the Congress leader ina cesspool of controversy. According to reports, Siddaramaiah was irked by a supporter who allegedly repeatedly asked him question on visiting his Bengaluru home.
The incident took place when Siddaramaiah was wading through a crowd of supporters and was asked about his ticket, some reports said. He can be seen slapping the supporter in the video, which has been shared on social media sites by multiple users.
See the video here
Before the public rally, PM Modi held a mega road show. A huge crowd could be seen gathered to offer a grand welcome to the Prime Minister.
During the address, PM Modi added, “For a developed Karnataka, strong BJP government with full majority is a necessity. The world is today looking towards India, and India is looking towards Karnataka."
The Karnataka assembly elections are likely to be held in April-May. An official announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission is expected soon.
The Congress released its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections on Saturday. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will contest from Varuna and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar will contest from Kanakapura constituency.
Talking about Congress governance in Karnataka, PM Modi said, "Congress doesn't have a single positive agenda for the country and Karnataka and during every election the party wanders with a bag of false guarantees".
There was uncertainty over where the Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah would contest from in the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, until the party put out its first list of 124 candidates on Saturday, placing Siddaramaiah in his home constituency Varuna, in Mysuru.
The former CM had announced in January that he will contest from Kolar, however, the Congress high command had asked him to drop his plan and fight from Varuna instead, as a survey report showed hostile situation for Siddaramaiah in Kolar.
