Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Monday announced that the grand old party if brought to power in the state would provide ₹2,000 a month to a housewife in every household as a unconditional universal basic income under Griha Laxmi scheme.
Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Monday announced that the grand old party if brought to power in the state would provide ₹2,000 a month to a housewife in every household as a unconditional universal basic income under Griha Laxmi scheme.
“After announcing 200 units of free electricity, Karnataka Congress makes its second promise of providing ₹2,000 unconditional universal basic income under Griha Laxmi yojana, if the party comes to power (in the state)" DK Shivakumar said on Monday.
“After announcing 200 units of free electricity, Karnataka Congress makes its second promise of providing ₹2,000 unconditional universal basic income under Griha Laxmi yojana, if the party comes to power (in the state)" DK Shivakumar said on Monday.
This poll promise comes after Congress had earlier also claimed that if voted to power, they would ensure that every household gets 200 units of free electricity.
This poll promise comes after Congress had earlier also claimed that if voted to power, they would ensure that every household gets 200 units of free electricity.
At a party convention in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also reiterated Congress's poll promise of providing a sum of ₹2,000 per month to every homemaker woman in every household.
At a party convention in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also reiterated Congress's poll promise of providing a sum of ₹2,000 per month to every homemaker woman in every household.
This is the guarantee given by the AICC general secretary to every woman in Karnataka, it was announced in the "Na Nayaki" event organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.
This is the guarantee given by the AICC general secretary to every woman in Karnataka, it was announced in the "Na Nayaki" event organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.
Titled 'Griha Lakshmi' scheme, it would benefit 1.5-crore housewives, the KPCC said.
Titled 'Griha Lakshmi' scheme, it would benefit 1.5-crore housewives, the KPCC said.
The 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in Karnataka before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
The 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in Karnataka before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
The previous assembly elections were held in May 2018. After the election, coalition of Janata Dal (Secular) and Indian National Congress formed the state government, with H. D. Kumaraswamy becoming Chief Minister.
The previous assembly elections were held in May 2018. After the election, coalition of Janata Dal (Secular) and Indian National Congress formed the state government, with H. D. Kumaraswamy becoming Chief Minister.
However, in 2019, the coalition government collapsed due to resignations by several members of INC and JD(S) in the assembly. Subsequently, Bharatiya Janata Party formed the state government, with B. S. Yediyurappa becoming Chief Minister.
However, in 2019, the coalition government collapsed due to resignations by several members of INC and JD(S) in the assembly. Subsequently, Bharatiya Janata Party formed the state government, with B. S. Yediyurappa becoming Chief Minister.
On 26 July 2021, Yediyurappa resigned from Chief Minister's post and Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the new Chief Minister on 28 July 2021.
On 26 July 2021, Yediyurappa resigned from Chief Minister's post and Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the new Chief Minister on 28 July 2021.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.