Karnataka: Can BJP break a 38-year-old jinx?1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:43 PM IST
Mysuru/Bengaluru: The crowd was ecstatic and the music loud
Mysuru/Bengaluru: The crowd was ecstatic and the music loud. In the historic town of Srirangapatna, the erstwhile capital of Tipu Sultan’s kingdom of Mysore, these supporters of Janata Dal (Secular) danced and blared their throat out. Crackers were burst and the road, near the town’s bus terminus, turned into a sea of green and white flags—the party’s colours.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×