Karnataka: Can BJP break a 38-year-old jinx?

As things stand now, the outcome of the election is uncertain as there are many unanswered questions. Can Modi swing it in BJP’s favour, is one of them. The state’s politics have become communally divisive in recent times. It is not clear if the 5.22 crore eligible voters will exercise their franchise based on issues or on communal lines. Many leaders from the Lingayat community, such as Jagadish Shettar, have quit the BJP to join the Congress. Will this impact the BJP adversely? And, can the party do well in the Old Mysuru region?