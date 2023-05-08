For the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections , the Election Commission of India (ECI) will introduce facial recognition technology at a polling booth in Bengaluru.

As reported by Moneycontrol, ECI will conduct a trial of facial recognition technology at a single polling station, namely Room no. 2, located in Government Ramnarayan Chellaram College near the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer's office on Palace Road.

Voters at the selected polling station must download the Chunavana mobile application and input their Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, mobile number, and an OTP generated by the app. They must also upload a selfie through the app.

At the polling booth, voters will undergo facial recognition scanning for verification. If the voter's photo matches with the EC's database, they will not be required to present any documents and can proceed to vote. This new system is expected to reduce waiting times, long queues, and prevent fraudulent voting and electoral malpractices, Moneycontrol reported citing EC officials.

The facial recognition system being implemented by the ECI is comparable to DigiYatra, which is a biometric boarding system designed to reduce queues for passengers at airports.

View Full Image Chunaav application.

“We identified this booth in Shivaji Nagar for the pilot project since it has only around 300 voters compared to some 1,500 voters in other booths and also due to its proximity to the CEO's office. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are visiting all the households of the voters in this booth and explaining the new technology. It's not mandatory, and those who do not want to opt for this facility can follow the traditional way. There will be a separate queue for voters availing of this," Karnataka Special Officer (Elections) AV Surya Sen, added.

The 'Electhon 2023' hackathon was a collaboration between the Election Commission (EC), the International Institute of Information Technology in Bengaluru, and the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.

A team called Wasuli, composed of students GK Dvijesh Ragav, Sarvottam Kumar Mishra, Mayank Rai, and Pranav Kumar, won the hackathon and were awarded a cash prize of 1 lakh for their prototype.