Karnataka Assembly elections: ECI to pilot facial recognition tech in upcoming polls1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 12:21 PM IST
The 'Electhon 2023' hackathon was a collaboration between the Election Commission (EC), the International Institute of Information Technology in Bengaluru, and the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.
For the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will introduce facial recognition technology at a polling booth in Bengaluru.
