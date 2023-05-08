“We identified this booth in Shivaji Nagar for the pilot project since it has only around 300 voters compared to some 1,500 voters in other booths and also due to its proximity to the CEO's office. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are visiting all the households of the voters in this booth and explaining the new technology. It's not mandatory, and those who do not want to opt for this facility can follow the traditional way. There will be a separate queue for voters availing of this," Karnataka Special Officer (Elections) AV Surya Sen, added.