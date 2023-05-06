Karnataka Assembly elections: “It's clear Bengaluru wants BJP," says PM Modi

With only four days left until the Assembly polls in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a grand roadshow in the city.
With only four days left until the Assembly polls in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a grand roadshow in the city.
Taking to the social media platform, Twitter, said PM Modi, “It is clear Bengaluru wants BJP. This city believes that our Party will continue delivering on good governance and development."
Taking to the social media platform, Twitter, said PM Modi, “It is clear Bengaluru wants BJP. This city believes that our Party will continue delivering on good governance and development."
As reported by PTI, The 26 km roadshow from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram's Sankey Tank, was covered in about three hours. Modi's roadshow traversed through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments.
As reported by PTI, The 26 km roadshow from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram's Sankey Tank, was covered in about three hours. Modi's roadshow traversed through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments.
The Prime Minister was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP, P C Mohan.
The Prime Minister was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP, P C Mohan.
The Prime Minister too responded by showering the flower petals gathered on the vehicle, back at the crowd. Massive arrangements had been made along the stretch, including erecting barricades, to ensure that the roadshow goes on smoothly.
The Prime Minister too responded by showering the flower petals gathered on the vehicle, back at the crowd. Massive arrangements had been made along the stretch, including erecting barricades, to ensure that the roadshow goes on smoothly.
Tight security was put in place. According to state BJP sources, tens of thousands of people had gathered along the roadside. The entire distance was decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too were wearing saffron shawls and caps.
Tight security was put in place. According to state BJP sources, tens of thousands of people had gathered along the roadside. The entire distance was decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too were wearing saffron shawls and caps.
In view of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the BJP made some changes to Modi's two-day roadshow in Bengaluru. Instead of an eight-hour-long roadshow on a single day, the event was split into two parts.
In view of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the BJP made some changes to Modi's two-day roadshow in Bengaluru. Instead of an eight-hour-long roadshow on a single day, the event was split into two parts.
On Friday, the BJP decided to conduct a shorter roadshow of about 10 km on Sunday, while a longer event was held on Saturday.
On Friday, the BJP decided to conduct a shorter roadshow of about 10 km on Sunday, while a longer event was held on Saturday.
The route for the shorter roadshow was between the Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra and Trinity Circle. The party made these changes to prevent inconvenience to the public.
The route for the shorter roadshow was between the Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra and Trinity Circle. The party made these changes to prevent inconvenience to the public.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)