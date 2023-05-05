Karnataka Assembly elections: Opinion polls reveal possible setback for BJP? Key findings3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:50 AM IST
According to the ABP-CVoter opinion poll, the Congress party is expected to win the majority of seats and form the government in Karnataka, with the BJP suffering significant losses and the Janata Dal (Secular) performing poorly.
Three pre-election surveys or opinion polls have forecasted that the Congress party will regain power in the upcoming Karnataka assembly election scheduled for May 10, while a poll conducted by Zee News-Matrize has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will become the largest party in the election.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×