The Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) Bill, which seeks to unify all public transportation services—from autorickshaws to city buses and subway trains—was passed by the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday.
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) Bill, which seeks to unify all public transportation services—from autorickshaws to city buses and subway trains—was passed by the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday.
Transportation in Bengaluru will fall under the jurisdiction of the BMLTA, which will have 279 sq km of territory, according to J C Madhuswamy, Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs of Karnataka.
Transportation in Bengaluru will fall under the jurisdiction of the BMLTA, which will have 279 sq km of territory, according to J C Madhuswamy, Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs of Karnataka.
"This Authority has been planned to integrate all the modes of public transport. It will take all the policy decisions related to urban mobility," he said as he moved the BMLTA bill proposed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the Karnataka Assembly.
"This Authority has been planned to integrate all the modes of public transport. It will take all the policy decisions related to urban mobility," he said as he moved the BMLTA bill proposed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the Karnataka Assembly.
The Minister outlined how this bill aims to complement the National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP), which establishes a framework for the fusion of various institutional and departmental functions to enable comprehensive transportation planning.
The Minister outlined how this bill aims to complement the National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP), which establishes a framework for the fusion of various institutional and departmental functions to enable comprehensive transportation planning.
Backing the bill, Bommai said Bengaluru did not grow in a planned manner where the growth was one side while planning was on the other. "The roads did not widen but everyday 5,000 new vehicles are added to the city. The city has 1.3 crore people but soon the number of vehicles here will overtake the city population," Bommai said.
Backing the bill, Bommai said Bengaluru did not grow in a planned manner where the growth was one side while planning was on the other. "The roads did not widen but everyday 5,000 new vehicles are added to the city. The city has 1.3 crore people but soon the number of vehicles here will overtake the city population," Bommai said.
He also stressed the importance of conducting a scientific study, while stating that the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which has its headquarters in Bengaluru, has been contacted to carry out the research.
He also stressed the importance of conducting a scientific study, while stating that the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which has its headquarters in Bengaluru, has been contacted to carry out the research.
7,000 cameras purchased through the Nirbhaya Scheme, according to the Chief Minister, are operational. These actions have resulted in much higher fines being collected from traffic offenders using the cameras than were being done previously through physical inspection.
7,000 cameras purchased through the Nirbhaya Scheme, according to the Chief Minister, are operational. These actions have resulted in much higher fines being collected from traffic offenders using the cameras than were being done previously through physical inspection.
About Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority
The bill states that the Chief Minister will serve as the ex-officio chairperson and that the minister in charge of Bengaluru and the minister of transportation will serve as the vice chairs.
About Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority
The bill states that the Chief Minister will serve as the ex-officio chairperson and that the minister in charge of Bengaluru and the minister of transportation will serve as the vice chairs.
Members of the authority include-
Members of the authority include-
- additional chief secretaries
- additional chief secretaries
- Bengaluru Mayor- Bengaluru police Commissioner
- Bengaluru Mayor- Bengaluru police Commissioner
- commissioners of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
- commissioners of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
- Bangalore Development Authority
- Bangalore Development Authority
- Managing Directors of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited
- Managing Directors of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited
- Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation
- Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation
- Bangalore Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises
- Bangalore Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises
- the Divisional Railway Manager
- the Divisional Railway Manager
- Regional Officer of the National Highway Authority of India.
- Regional Officer of the National Highway Authority of India.
Additionally, it has suggested adding members who are authorities on urban mobility as well as civil society representatives.
Additionally, it has suggested adding members who are authorities on urban mobility as well as civil society representatives.
As part of its responsibilities, the BMLTA will create and maintain the Comprehensive Mobility Plan, which will be used to promote seamless mobility through integrated land use and transportation planning in the Urban Mobility Region (CMP).
As part of its responsibilities, the BMLTA will create and maintain the Comprehensive Mobility Plan, which will be used to promote seamless mobility through integrated land use and transportation planning in the Urban Mobility Region (CMP).
It will also examine and give its approval to the City Mobility Investment Programme created in accordance with the CMP.
It will also examine and give its approval to the City Mobility Investment Programme created in accordance with the CMP.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.