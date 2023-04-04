Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Karnataka assembly polls 2022: Congress to release 2nd list of candidates today

Karnataka assembly polls 2022: Congress to release 2nd list of candidates today

1 min read . 03:47 PM IST Livemint
Congress to release 2nd list of candidates today

  • We aim to bring Congress back to power in Karnataka. We will bring good governance to the State. We all stand together, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

Congress party to release late today the second list of its candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said

Congress party to release late today the second list of its candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said

We aim to bring Congress back to power in Karnataka. We will bring good governance to the State. We all stand together: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

We aim to bring Congress back to power in Karnataka. We will bring good governance to the State. We all stand together: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP