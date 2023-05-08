The campaign for the high-profile Karnataka assembly elections 2023 is set to end at 5 pm on Monday. For the past few days, the poll-bound state witnessed star campaigners from all three major political parties - BJP, Congress and JD(S) - holding mega rallies and road shows in a bid to woo the voters.

During a political campaign, the BJP focused on national issues and the achievements of the union government, while centering their campaign around Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the concept of a "double-engine" government.

The Congress, on the other hand, mainly focused on local issues and was led by local leaders initially, but later joined by central leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The JD(S) ran a localized campaign anchored by H D Kumaraswamy, with party patriarch Deve Gowda joining despite his advanced age and related ailments.

EC emphasises on "clean and serious" campaign

Meanwhile, as the election campaigning reached a fever pitch with politicians hurling barbs such as "poisonous snake", "vishakanya" and "nalayak beta" at each other, the Election Commission (EC) emphasised on "clean and serious" campaign.

It also issued an advisory on May 2 asking political parties and their star campaigners to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.

No ad in print media during silence period

The EC in its advisory to political parties also stated no party or candidate should publish any advertisement in the print media on poll day and one day prior without clearance from the media certification and monitoring committee.

"No political party or candidate or any other organisation or person shall publish any advertisement in the print media on poll day and one day prior to poll day unless the contents of political advertisement are got pre-certified by them from the MCMC at the state/district level, as the case may be," the advisory stated. Forty-eight hours before the end of polling are considered the silence period.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

Notably, Karnataka is the only State in the South where BJP is in power.

(With inputs from agencies)