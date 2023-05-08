Karnataka assembly polls 2023: Last-leg campaigning ends 5pm today, voting on 10 May2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Forty-eight hours before the end of polling are considered the silence period.
The campaign for the high-profile Karnataka assembly elections 2023 is set to end at 5 pm on Monday. For the past few days, the poll-bound state witnessed star campaigners from all three major political parties - BJP, Congress and JD(S) - holding mega rallies and road shows in a bid to woo the voters.
