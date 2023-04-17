K'taka polls: It's Tenginkai vs Shettar in Hubbali-Dharwad, as BJP releases third list2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:41 PM IST
- Mahesh Tenginkai is a prominent leader of the Lingayat community, who has a stronghold in the Hubli-Dharwad region. He has been associated with the BJP for over two decades
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released their third list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections. The third list saw them fielding Mahesh Tenjinakai against turncoat Jagdish Shettar for the Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency.
