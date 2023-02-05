Re-entry of ex-mining baron G Janardhana Reddy spices up poll scene in parts of Karnataka; here's why
The floating of the party and his decision to field his wife in Ballari city assembly segment, interestingly from where his elder brother G Somasekhara Reddy is sitting BJP MLA, seems to have created divisions in the family.
The launch of a new party by former Karnataka Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy has spiced up the poll scene in parts of State.
