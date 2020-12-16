Karnataka assures to help reopen Wistron plant, centre steps in

"This is an unfortunate incident and we are in touch with the company, union government and doing all we can to help restart the factory within the next 10-15 days. Around five contractors have not paid workers for the last three months and this has angered workers. Provisions like 8-12 hour shifts, inadequate arrangements for women on night shifts are some of the issues. Wistron is a new company (in Karnakata) and workers never came to us with these problems earlier. When incidents like these happen concerning industries that give employment to 10,000-20,000 people, it sends the wrong signals," Shivaram Hebbar, Karnataka's labour minister told Mint.