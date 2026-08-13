Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Are banks, schools, colleges, offices open today? Check BMTC and private transport status here

Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Farmers and various Kannada organisations have called for Karnataka Bandh today to protest against the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) order. Demanding withdrawal of the CWMA order which directed the state to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from August 12, pro-Kannada outfits and activists launched a 12-hour statewide agitation which commenced at 6:00 AM and will go on till 6:00 PM.

Pro-Kannada activist and convener of the Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha, Vatal Nagaraj, who first announced the bandh call on 31 July said, “Let us all make Karnataka Bandh a grand success from Belagavi to Chamarajanagar.”

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Meanwhile, Bengaluru City Police clarified that schools and colleges, offices, shops and commercial establishments, public transport and other normal activities are expected to function as usual. Even private transport facilities are expected to function as usual. Banks and other essential services will remain operational despite the statewide bandh in Karnataka on Thursday.

This bandh call comes at a time the 10-day monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature is slated to begin, with newly appointed Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Warning that no individual or organisation should force, threaten or compel anyone to participate in the bandh, close shops, establishments or institutions, obstruct vehicular movement, or participate in protests against their will, Bengaluru City Police said, “All organisations and members of the public are requested to cooperate with the Bengaluru City Police in maintaining peace, public order and normalcy in the city.”

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