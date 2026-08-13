Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Are banks, schools, colleges, offices open today? Check BMTC and private transport status here

Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Farmers and various Kannada organisations have called for Karnataka Bandh today to protest against the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) order. Demanding withdrawal of the CWMA order which directed the state to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from August 12, pro-Kannada outfits and activists launched a 12-hour statewide agitation which commenced at 6:00 AM and will go on till 6:00 PM.
Pro-Kannada activist and convener of the Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha, Vatal Nagaraj, who first announced the bandh call on 31 July said, “Let us all make Karnataka Bandh a grand success from Belagavi to Chamarajanagar.”
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Meanwhile, Bengaluru City Police clarified that schools and colleges, offices, shops and commercial establishments, public transport and other normal activities are expected to function as usual. Even private transport facilities are expected to function as usual. Banks and other essential services will remain operational despite the statewide bandh in Karnataka on Thursday.
This bandh call comes at a time the 10-day monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature is slated to begin, with newly appointed Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
Warning that no individual or organisation should force, threaten or compel anyone to participate in the bandh, close shops, establishments or institutions, obstruct vehicular movement, or participate in protests against their will, Bengaluru City Police said, “All organisations and members of the public are requested to cooperate with the Bengaluru City Police in maintaining peace, public order and normalcy in the city.”
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Police detained pro-Kannada protestors who attempted to block buses near the suburban bus stand in Mysuru, HT report said. Meanwhile, commercial establishments, including shops and hotels opened as usual, while autos and taxis also operated without disruption despite statewide bandh.
The Bengaluru-Mysuru old highway was blocked by protestors as they chanted “Our water, our right” slogans on Thursday, according to PTI report.
Vatal Nagaraj and organisations backing him are opposing the CWMA's order and supporting Bandh call. Raitha Hitarakshana Samithi and a few other farmers' associations extended their support. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike's Praveen Shetty said, “We support Vatal Nagaraj's struggle, but under tomorrow's circumstances, we are not in a position to support the bandh," PTI reported.
Even though many organisations associated with Vatal Nagaraj's Federation of Kannada withdrew their support to bandh call but assured "moral support to Nagaraj's fight".
Bengaluru police warned against spread of “old videos, photos, and unverified information related to past incidents” on social media. Suggesting that this may create confusion or panic among the public, it said, “We appeal to verify the authenticity of any information before sharing it.”
Bengaluru City Police order dated 12 August states, “Schools and colleges, offices, shops and commercial establishments, public transport and other normal activities are expected to function as usual. Members of the public are requested to continue their daily activities as usual without fear or apprehension.”
Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees' association have distanced themselves from the bandh, as per PTI report.
Even private bus associations, transporters and autorickshaw associations, have not provided support to the bandh.
Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday asserted that Congress-led government would ensure that no injustice was done to the state ahead of Supreme Court hearing on 13 August.
"I have held discussions with the Chief Minister (D K Shivakumar) and officials. The CM spoke to our Advocate General and advocates in Delhi. Tamil Nadu's petition is coming up before the Supreme Court tomorrow; it has been listed. We will have an opportunity there, and our advocates will file our objections. Let's see what the Supreme Court says. Thereafter, we will have further options," PTI quoted him as saying.
The State Water Resources Minister added, ""Tamil Nadu has filed a petition, and we have been served a notice. We will have an opportunity to present our case there. Based on the outcome, we will decide whether further legal action is required. This is based on the suggestions given by the advocates."