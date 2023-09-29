Amid the ongoing Karnataka Bandh on Cauvery water row, 44 flights have been cancelled today, informed PRO, Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. As reported by ANI, “44 flights including 22 arrivals and 22 departures have been cancelled today: PRO, Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru." Earlier on Thursday, BLR Airport tweeted, “Passengers are requested to follow alerts from respective airlines, law enforcement agencies and media releases for further updates."

This strike has been organized by farmer groups and pro-Kannada organizations, and it is scheduled to take place statewide in reaction to the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, particularly in the context of the ongoing drought situation in Karnataka.

"We cancelled 44 flights today. They include 22 flights to and an equal number of flights from Bengaluru due to the strike," an airport official told PTI. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said there were only 59.88 per cent bus operations in southern parts of Karnataka.

The worst-hit KSRTC divisions in terms of operations were Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. Against the scheduled departure of 447 buses, only seven plied in Mysuru while in Chamarajanagar, eight out of 247 bus services operated. Mandya, Chikkamagaluru and Bengaluru witnessed 37.25 per cent, 51.49 per cent and 57.39 per cent operations, respectively, against the scheduled departures.

Members of pro-Kannada organizations assembled near the arrival gate of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru to voice their protest against the Cauvery water dispute. They initiated slogan-chanting as an expression of their grievances, leading to their preemptive detention by the Bengaluru Police.

In response to the protests, the Karnataka police are taking measures to deploy extra forces across the state. Karnataka is witnessing demonstrations due to the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been imposed in Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, and Hassan districts. Additionally, schools and colleges in these areas have been declared closed.

On Friday, Bengaluru police apprehended individuals associated with pro-Kannada organizations who were staging a protest related to the Cauvery river water dispute near Attibele in Karnataka.

At the border town of Zuzuvadi in Tamil Nadu, vehicles with Tamil Nadu registration plates were halted. Approximately over 400 buses from various districts in Tamil Nadu are currently stuck in Hosur as law enforcement authorities have blocked their onward movement. Earlier in the morning, Pro Kannada Organizations had organized a protest at the border.

"We have made proper arrangements as a bandh has been called by several pro-Kannada organisations. More than 50 people from the organisations have been taken into custody... We have sufficient staff and we will make sure nothing goes wrong," Additional Superintendent of Police of Bengaluru Rural Mallikarjun Baladandi told ANI.

As reported by PTI, the 'Kannada Okkoota,' an alliance of Kannada and farmers' groups, has been at the forefront of these protests. It's worth noting that Bengaluru observed a city-wide strike for the same reason on Tuesday.

The Kannada film industry has expressed its solidarity with the strike, with theaters throughout the state canceling shows until the evening.

The Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association has also endorsed the strike. Furthermore, a significant number of information technology firms and other companies based in Bengaluru have instructed their employees to engage in remote work from their homes.

(With inputs from agencies)

