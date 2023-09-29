Karnataka Bandh declared in Bengaluru against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. Educational institutions closed.

In response to the call for a 'Karnataka Bandh' by pro-Kannada and farmers' organizations, the Bengaluru administration has decided to call a day off to all educational institutions within the city on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This holiday has been declared in protest against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, ANI reported.

"As Karnataka bandh has been declared by various organizations, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Bengaluru city in the interest of students," said KA Dayananda, Bengaluru City District Deputy Commissioner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in the Mandya district, where schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow, said District Collector Kumar.

Protests have erupted in Karnataka due to the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, following the Supreme Court's decision not to intervene in the rulings of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and its auxiliary body, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CWRC recently issued an order directing Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water from Biligundlu, effective from September 28 to October 15, 2023, which marks a reduction from the previous release of 5,000 cusecs.

During a press conference in Bengaluru where actor Siddharth was promoting his upcoming film 'Chikku,' members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sene interrupted the event and demanded that he vacate the venue. They expressed their displeasure, asserting that it was an inappropriate moment for Siddharth to be conducting such promotional activities, given the ongoing demand by Tamil Nadu for Cauvery River water from Karnataka.

Also, a group of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists on Thursday held a massive protest in Bengaluru against the state MPs and Siddaramaiah Government over the Cauvery River water issue.

The KRV activists shouted slogans of "Cauvery Is Ours" as they protested against the release of the river water to Tamil Nadu.

ANI reported that KRV Women's Wing President Ashwini Gowda said that this is the time for all Kannadigas to come together and demanded that the state-elected MPs should come up and speak up on the matter and stand for the people of Karnataka or resign from the post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The issue has been raised for 150 years and I think this is the right time for all Kannadigas to come and have a better conclusion," she said in a statement.

Furthermore, the KRV activist also demanded the Prime Minister's intervention in the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The MPs of Karnataka do not want to raise this issue and they do not want to talk about this. There is not even a single MP talking about the issue of Cauvery, we want them to talk or we want them to resign," she said.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!