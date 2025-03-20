Karnataka Bandh from 6 am to 6 pm on March 22: Will cabs ply on Saturday? Know what’s open, what’s closed

Karnataka Bandh: Pro-Kannada organisations have announced a 12-hour protest on March 22 against the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill and the alleged assault on NWKRTC bus conductor Mahadev Hukkeri. A group of miscreants allegedly attacked Hukkeri for not speaking Marathi. The incident has sparked widespread outrage among Kannada activists. The protest will begin at 6 am and continue until 6 pm.

Cab drivers associated with the Ola and Uber Drivers' and Owners' Association will not operate as they extend full support to the Karnataka Bandh. Many auto-rickshaws are also expected to remain off the roads. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has not yet announced whether buses will run. Meanwhile, schools are adopting a ‘wait and watch’ approach, with some considering a shift to online classes, the Times of India reported.

The Associated Managements of Private Unaided Schools stated that some schools conducting examinations for lower classes would proceed as scheduled, as any delay could disrupt students' schedules. In the commercial sector, businesses such as cinemas and restaurants have pledged their support for the bandh but are likely to remain operational.

“We want to participate in the protest, but we can only extend moral support due to the ongoing exams across the state. Cancelling or postponing them will affect children, which we don't want to happen,” TOI quoted D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of the association, as saying. “No drivers should operate their vehicles on the day of the bandh. It is a matter of self-esteem and respect for the drivers in the state,” The News Minute quoted Kannada Okkoota leader Vatal Nagaraj as saying.

Key demands of Karnataka Bandh protestors The organisers have listed out numerous demands, including banning of pro-Marathi groups and organisations like Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES). They sought the safety of Kannada-speaking individuals, especially in Belagavi and further objected to the proposed division of Bengaluru into numerous administrative zones, which some claim could dilute Kannada's cultural identity.

Kannada activist on Karnataka Bandh “Pro-Marathi activists have gone on a rampage in Belagavi. They have installed a statue of Sambhaji and are terrorising Kannada-speaking people. Maharashtra has opposed the Mahajan Commission report in the Supreme Court, as well as the Almatti Dam elevation project. Kannadigas will not stay silent,” Vatal Nagaraj, Kannada activist and one of the organisers, told Deccan Herald. “We will go ahead with the bandh. The police are free to do what they want,” he added when questioned about the court-imposed ban on protests outside Freedom Park.