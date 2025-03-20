Karnataka bandh: A 12-hour statewide shutdown has been called by pro-Kannada groups on March 22 to protest against an alleged assault on a KSRTC bus conductor in Belagavi, according to media reports.

Karnataka bandh timings The shutdown, from 6 am to 6 pm, is organised by Kannada Okkoota.

What is the reason for the Karnataka bandh? The shutdown was announced after a KSRTC bus conductor was allegedly attacked by pro-Marathi groups in Belagavi in February over not speaking in Marathi, adding to the linguistic tensions of the region.

Is Bengaluru closed on 22nd March? Yes, Bengaluru will witness a 12-hour shutdown on Saturday, March 22. Public services may remain affected due to the bandh.

Impact on bus services Bus services may remain unavailable across the state on March 22 due to the Karnataka bandh. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employees have expressed solidarity to the call for a shut down. However, KSRTC and BMTC have not given any official confirmation on the availability of bus services.

Educational institutions There is no official confirmation whether schools and colleges will be shut. The bandh has raised concerns among students as it coincides with examinations.

Ola and Uber services The Karnataka bandh has received support from Ola, Uber Owners and Drivers Association, and other auto-rickshaw unions. These unions have promised to support the shutdown, signalling an impact on their service, according to an Indian Express report.

Hotel and film industry Both hotel and film industry representatives have promised support to the Karnataka bandh. However, they have not clarified the potential impact of the shutdown, the report added.