Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Karnataka is witnessing a statewide bandh on Saturday, March 22 after the pro-Kannada organisations called for a 12-hour shutdown from 6 am to 6 pm. While Bengaluru wore a deserted look, a few other areas of the state remained unaffected. Protests were also reported at some places including Tumakuru and Belagavi.
According to a report, Maharashtra transport buses were sent back from Karnataka on Saturday.
The pro-Kannada organisations called for the bandh to protest against the recent attack on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver in Maharashtra's Belagavi for not knowing Marathi.
Catch all Karnataka Bandh LIVE updates here
Reportedly, Bengaluru police deployed additional personnel in areas such as Majestic, Town Hall, Mysore Bank Circle, and Freedom Park where protests are expected to take place.
What's closed in Karnataka?
Private cabs services including Ola and Uber, and autorickshaws will not operate on Saturday. Shopping centres, local shops, and markets in places like Gandhi Bazaar, KR Market, and Chickpet are likely to be closed.
What's open in Karnataka?
Metro services will operate normally. All medical facilities, including pharmacies and hospitals, will also function as usual.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Pro-Kannada activists protest in Mandya amid the 12-hour bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations. The bandh has been called in protest against the alleged assault on a bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi. Visuals from Sanjaya Circle in the city.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Bus services affected in Belagavi following a 12-hour statewide bandh called by pro-Kannada groups in protest over alleged assault on a state-run bus conductor in the city.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Pro-Kannada activists protest in Tumakuru amid the 12-hour bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations. The bandh has been called in protest against the alleged assault on a bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Streets remain deserted in Bengaluru following a call by pro-Kannada groups for statewide shutdown in protest over alleged assault on a conductor of a state-run bus in Belagavi.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Bus services and essential services remain operational as usual in Gadag amid the 12-hour bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations. The bandh has been called in protest against the alleged assault on a bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: People in Hubbali-Dharwad carry out their regular daily chores, shops remain open, and vehicle plying continues amid the 12-hour Karnataka bandh by pro-Kannada organisations. The bandh has been called in protest against the alleged assault on a bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Amid the Karnataka bandh, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists gathered in front of the guest house in Belagavi, protesting against the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES).
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Around 50 protestors were detained for blocking the bus movements in Mysuru, the Times of India reported.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: The Times of India reported that there was minimal response to the Karnataka Bandh call in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan. "The movement of KSRTC buses and private vehicles remained uninterrupted. Autorickshaws and taxis were operating as usual, the report stated, adding that a few Kannada activists staged protests near the KSRTC bus stand in Chikkamagaluru whilst appealing to people to support the bandh.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: A News 18 reporter claimed that "everything is normal, please don’t panic, if you are travelling." Another report claimed, "BMTC and KSRTC buses are operating normally, ensuring smooth public transport. Key areas like K.R. Market and Majestic remain open, showing little impact of the bandh on the city."
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Maharashtra transport buses are not entering Karnataka due to the bandh and are operating only up to the border. As a precaution, the police sent all buses back, IANS reported.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Several pro-Kannada groups have called a bandh in the state today from 6 am to 6 pm, in protest against the alleged assault on a bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi.
Here are some visuals from Kalaburagi, where Police personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure while normal daily activities continue.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: The Karnataka bandh on March 22 lacks support from Kannada and farmer organisations, IANS reported. Schools and colleges will remain open. The protest is against the attack on a KSRTC driver in Maharashtra and the 'Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill'
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Passengers arrive at a bus terminal in Kalaburagi amid pro-Kannada groups' 12-hour statewide bandh in protest against the alleged assault on a bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: TV9 Kannada reported that morning shows will be cancelled across the state on Saturday, March 22. The Chamber of Commerce reportedly issued a circular not to air morning shows. Bookings are currently open on Book My Show.
"However, if the bandh heats up, there is a strong possibility that the show will be canceled later. The shows will be aired as usual after noon. So if you have plans to watch a movie, it is better to plan for after noon," the report added. Tap here to read more on ‘What’s open, what's closed in Karnataka today'
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj called for a Karnataka bandh on March 22 to put pressure on the government to take appropriate action against those who commit atrocities against Kannadigas and to prevent such incidents from recurring.
"We are calling for a Karnataka bandh on March 22 to attract the attention of foreign countries and Parliament. Kannadigas are being beaten up in Karnataka. People from Maharashtra are attacking Kannadigas. Recently, Marathi goons not only painted ink on the faces of KSRTC drivers and conductors but also attacked them. We are urging the government to take appropriate action against those who attacked us," he was quoted by News 18 Kannada as saying.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: South First reported that schools will remain open for exams. However, Good Returns reported that "while some schools and colleges have already declared a holiday as a precautionary measure, others are taking a 'wait and watch' approach before making a final decision."
Meanwhile, Karnataka's education minister Madhu Bangarappa was quoted by News18 Kannada as saying, "No decision has been taken yet to close schools. I will hold a meeting with the Home Minister and Transport Minister in the afternoon. I will announce the decision based on what they say."
There is no SSLC exam tomorrow, but there is a math exam scheduled for classes 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9. The minister has called a meeting to decide whether these exams should be postponed or held as scheduled.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: A social media asked on X, “Hey @Uber_India are you operating tomorrow (22nd March) to Bengaluru airport as there is Karnataka bandh? Have a flight to catch in the afternoon."
Uber responded, “Hey there, please allow us sometime while we look into this and get back to you with an update soon."
But, if reports are to be believed, Uber, Ola, autos and taxies will remain off the roads in Karnataka in the wake of Karnataka bandh on Saturday. Check more on 'What's Open, What's Closed' here
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: The state-wide bandh may be observed from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday, March 22.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: According to TV9 Kannada, a protest march could be held, starting from Bangalore Town Hall to Freedom Park at 10.30 am on Saturday. Pro-Kannada organisations have reportedly called for a ban on bus, auto and vehicle traffic during the bandh.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Karnataka is bracing for a state-wide bandh on Saturday, March 22. Around 3,000 pro-Kannada organisations will reportedly lead the protest on Saturday. Read more here
BMTC and KSRTC buses, schools and colleges, markets, hospitals, and medical services will function as usual. Restaurants, hotels, bars, and pubs will also remain open, as per reports
The bandh has been called as Kannada organisations demand strict action against those responsible for violence against Kannadigas and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urged people to maintain peace and abide by the law. "We will protect the interests of the state. Everyone should maintain peace and follow the law. However, I feel there is no need for a bandh," he said.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: According to Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G, no holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the city on Saturday despite the bandh called by pro-Kannada outfits.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Private cabs services including Ola and Uber, and autorickshaws will not operate today.