Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: All schools, colleges to remain closed in Bengaluru today in wake of Cauvery water row

4 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2023, 07:34 AM IST

Pro-Kannada and farmers' groups have jointly announced a 'Karnataka Bandh' scheduled for Friday. The purpose of this bandh is to voice their opposition to the release of Cauvery river water to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu.