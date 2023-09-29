The entire state of Karnataka is gearing up for a strike on Friday. This strike has been called for by farmer groups and pro-Kannada organizations. The protests are slated to occur throughout the state as a response to the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, especially in light of the prevailing drought conditions in Karnataka.
To maintain law and order and handle the situation, the Karnataka police are making preparations to deploy additional forces across the state.
Protests have erupted in Karnataka due to the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. These protests come in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to refrain from interfering with the directives issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and its auxiliary body, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), which instructed Karnataka to carry out the water release.
In the latest development, the CWRC has ordered Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water from Biligundlu, effective from September 28 to October 15, 2023, marking a reduction from the previous release of 5,000 cusecs.
Furthermore, during a press conference held by actor Siddharth to promote his film, members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sene disrupted the event and demanded his departure from the venue. They asserted their displeasure, citing that the timing was inappropriate for such promotional activities, given Tamil Nadu's ongoing demand for Cauvery River water from Karnataka. Check all the LIVE updates here.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: What is the CWMA order?
The CWMA's directive mandated Karnataka to maintain the discharge of 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for an additional 15 days. However, officials have stated that there is an insufficient water supply available for this release.
Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been in a longstanding dispute over the allocation of Cauvery river water dating back to the British colonial period. A resolution was reached in 1924 when the princely state of Mysore and the presidency of Madras agreed to a compromise. Read the full story here.
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Kannada group members disrupted Tamil Actor Siddharth's press conference by raising slogans over Cauvery water row| WATCH
As pro-Kannada and farmers' organisations have called for a 'Karnataka Bandh' on Friday to protest the release of Cauvery water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Thursday said that the Freedom Park is the sanctioned location for protests and rallies in the city.
He warned that if any damage to the property occurs, the respective protesting organization will be held accountable for the costs.
"The sole sanctioned location for protests and rallies is Freedom Park. However, any organisation can lend their support on their own and not by force. If any damage to the property occurs, the respective protesting organization will be held accountable for the costs," Dayananda said. (ANI)
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Karnataka to challenge direction to release Cauvery water to TN before SC, says CM Siddaramaiah
The direction of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee to Karnataka to release water at the rate of 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to Tamil Nadu from Thursday to October 15 will be challenged before the Supreme Court, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday.
Siddaramaiah said he has spoken to the State's legal team which opined that it should be challenged in the apex court. "We are challenging the order of the Regulation Committee before the Supreme Court. (PTI)
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Section 144 imposed in Mandya
As pro-Kannada and farmers' organisations have called for a 'Karnataka Bandh' on Friday to protest the release of Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the administration in Bengaluru has declared a holiday in all educational institutions in the city for the day.
"As Karnataka bandh has been declared by various organizations, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Bengaluru city in the interest of students," said KA Dayananda, Bengaluru City District Deputy Commissioner.
Meanwhile, in view of the bandh, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in the Mandya district, where schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow, said District Collector Kumar. (ANI)
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: ‘Karnataka bandh will be successful’, claims Kannada outfits
'Kannada Okkuta', an umbrella organisation for Kannada organisations, on Wednesday claimed that the dawn to dusk bandh called by them on September 29, to protest against release of Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, will be successful, and warned the state government against measures to curtail it.
As part of the bandh from 6am to 6 pm on Friday, there will be a massive protest procession from Town Hall to Freedom park in the city, in which people from all walks of life are likely to participate, the organisers said.
They have said that the bandh is for the entire Karnataka and that they will try to shut highways, toll gates, rail services, and also airports. (PTI)
Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Normal life likely to be affected during Karnataka bandh today
Normal life is likely to be affected, especially in the southern part of the state, with pro-Kannada and farmers’ organisations calling for ‘Karnataka Bandh’ on Friday to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
‘Kannada Okkuta’, an umbrella organisation for Kannada outfits including factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) and various farmers’ bodies have given a call for the statewide dawn-to-dusk shutdown.
There will be a massive protest procession from Town Hall to Freedom Park in the city, in which people from all walks of life are likely to participate, the organisers said. (PTI)
