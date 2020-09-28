Karnataka bandh today: Farmers call for protest; taxi & auto services to be hit

Farmers’ organisations in Karnataka have called for a state-wide bandh today in protest against the amendments to the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) and land reforms acts introduced by the B S Yediyurappa government. The bandh call has been supported by several labour organisations, pro-Kannada and other outfits besides the opposition Congress and the JD(S). Police said they have made elaborate security measures to see to that no untoward incident occurred.

Here is all you need to know about the Karnataka bandh today:

1) In Bengaluru, a protest march has been planned from Town Hall to Mysore Bank Circle against the "anti farmer" legislations.

2) City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said "we have not given permission for any protests to anyone and senior officials have been deployed to supervise things. We will not allow anyone to forcefully shut down or halt activities," he said warning of strict action as per law if there was any violation.

3) With some goods transporters, taxi and auto rickshaw drivers announcing their support to the bandh, their services are likely to be hit. Also, private bus services also may be affected.

4) State owned public transport bus and metro services are likely to operate normally.

5) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi warned that acts of damaging public property, if any, will be dealt with strictly.

6) "Services of all four road transport corporations and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation will be available. The Police Department has been requested to provide additional security," said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi.

7) Hotels and restaurants are likely to function with most of them not deciding to shut citing business not yet gaining momentum after lockdown.

8) Government offices, banks, post offices will remain open, along with all essential services and supplies.

9) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday asserted his government was pro-farmers and sought to brush aside the bandh, saying there was no 'scope' for the agitation.

10) President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three contentious farm bills passed in Parliament last week that have triggered farmers' protest especially in Punjab and Haryana. These three farm bills are: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.









