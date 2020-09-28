Karnataka bandh today: Farmers call for protest; taxi & auto services to be hit

Farmers’ organisations in Karnataka have called for a state-wide bandh today in protest against the amendments to the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) and land reforms acts introduced by the B S Yediyurappa government. The bandh call has been supported by several labour organisations, pro-Kannada and other outfits besides the opposition Congress and the JD(S). Police said they have made elaborate security measures to see to that no untoward incident occurred.