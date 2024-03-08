Bengaluru district administration sets fixed rates for water tankers based on distance traveled. Private tankers supplying water in drought-prone areas will be subject to GST. Government prioritizes irrigation and water management projects over other endeavors.

Amidst the water crisis, the Karnataka government on Friday banned the usage of drinking water for various purposes, including washing of cars, gardening, construction and maintenance, as reported by ANI.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board have banned the usage of drinking water for non-essential purposes such as car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains, and road construction and maintenance. Violating this order can result in a fine of ₹5,000.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bengaluru city district administration took action to address allegations of extortion by tanker owners in the city. Bengaluru City District Collector, KA Dayanand, issued a circular fixing the price of tanker water. This move came after persistent complaints and concerns raised by customers regarding exorbitant prices charged for water tankers.

The decision to fix the price of tanker water was made following a petition filed by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board on behalf of the Bangalore Metropolitan Corporation. The district administration stated that the fixed rate was determined based on recommendations provided by a technical committee.

As per the Bengaluru district administration, for up to 5 km, a 6000-litre water tanker will cost ₹600, an 8000-litre water tanker will cost ₹700, and a 12,000-litre water tanker will cost ₹1000.

If the distance is between 5 and 10 km, a 6000-litre water tanker will cost ₹750, an 8000-litre water tanker will cost ₹850, and a 12,000-litre water tanker will cost ₹1200.

“Collectors who have declared all taluks of Bengaluru city district as drought-prone, private tankers supplying water will come under GST, and GST will be added to these rates," the order said.

The state government convened a crucial meeting earlier this week to tackle the pressing issue. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated in the Legislative Assembly that the government would give precedence to irrigation and water management projects over other endeavors.

This announcement underscores the government's recognition of the gravity of the water scarcity situation and its commitment to implementing measures aimed at mitigating the crisis. By prioritizing irrigation and water management projects

"The priority is the development of irrigation projects and filling up tanks. Other works, such as roads, will be taken up subsequently. We have already discussed this with the Chief Minister," Shivakumar said.

Also, the Deputy CM has warned the water tanker owners in the state that the government would seize their tankers if they did not register with the authorities before the deadline of March 7.

“Of the total 3,500 water tankers in Bengaluru city, only 10%, that is 219 tankers, have registered with the authorities. The government will seize them if they don't register before the deadline," he said.

“Water is not the property of any individual but is a resource that belongs to the government. The government has the right to take control of water sources. The officials of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board have been instructed to be prepared to supply water from areas where groundwater is abundant. The BWSSB is using 210 tankers to supply water already. The election code of conduct will not come in the way of supplying water," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

