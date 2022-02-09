The Karnataka government on Wednesday prohibited any sort of gatherings, agitations or protests within 200-metre radius of the school gate, PU colleges, degree colleges and similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city.

The rule will stay in place for two weeks with immediate effect over the ongoing Hijab row.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka cabinet has decided to wait for the High Court's verdict on the 'hijab' row, before taking any further decision on the matter, which has snowballed into a major controversy.

The Karnataka High Court's single bench of Justice Krishna Dixit has referred all petitions challenging the ban on hijab in colleges to a larger bench.

The Karnataka HC was hearing the matter on a batch of petitions challenging the state government's order dated 5 February, which prohibited any cloth other than the prescribed uniform, which disturbed peace, harmony and, law and order.

Last week, the government had issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students at schools and pre-university colleges across the state.

K'taka govt declares 3-day holiday

The state government on Tuesday ordered closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for three days.

Most of them returned to the online mode of teaching, according to a PTI report. Primary schools functioned as usual across the state without any interruption.

The Hijab protests began in January this year when some students at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udipi district

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Revenue Minister R Ashoka has charged the Congress with fueling the Hijab row.

"Congress leaders are adding fuel to the fire in connection with the Hijab issue. If they continue to do so in future, people in Karnataka will throw them in the Arabian Sea," Jnanendra said while speaking to reporters.

