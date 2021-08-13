Karnataka bans Muharram processions till 20 August in view of COVID-19

The state government in its order stated that, "All kinds of processions have been banned from August 12 to August 20. Alam/panja and tajiyath can be viewed from a distance without touching them. Wearing a mask is mandatory in prayer halls. All prayers are to be held in mosques in strict compliance with COVID norms. Except for masjid, mass prayer gathering is not allowed in community halls, open ground, shadi mahal etc on the occasion of Muharram."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}