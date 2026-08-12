Karnataka bans tobacco, nicotine products in historic move, plans to go addiction-free

Bengaluru, Aug 12 (PTI) The Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration has issued a notification prohibiting the sale and distribution of products containing tobacco and/or nicotine in Karnataka in the interest of public health, officials said on Wednesday.

The notification, dated August 10, 2026, will remain in force across the State for one year from the date of its issuance, they said.

Advertisement

Also Read | UK bans smoking for anyone born after 2009 as Tobacco Bill clears Parliament

The Food Safety Division of the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Karnataka, is undertaking stringent enforcement measures against products containing tobacco and/or nicotine, officials said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the recent tobacco and nicotine product ban in Karnataka? ⌵ Karnataka has implemented a ban on the sale and distribution of tobacco and nicotine products to promote public health, effective for one year starting August 10, 2026. 2 Why has Karnataka banned tobacco and nicotine products? ⌵ The ban aims to enhance public health by reducing access to products that contribute to addiction and related health issues. 3 How is the ban on tobacco and nicotine products being enforced in Karnataka? ⌵ The enforcement involves special inspections and operations led by Food Safety Officers, targeting the entire supply chain, from manufacturing to sale. 4 What actions will be taken against violations of the tobacco ban in Karnataka? ⌵ Violations of the ban could result in investigations and legal actions under the Food Safety and Standards Act. 5 How can the public help with the enforcement of the tobacco ban in Karnataka? ⌵ The public is encouraged to report any incidents of manufacturing, sale, or distribution of prohibited tobacco and nicotine products to the authorities.

Special inspection and enforcement operations are being conducted under the leadership of Food Safety Officers, targeting the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of gutkha, pan masala and other prohibited products containing tobacco and/or nicotine, they said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, the Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration has issued a Government Notification dated 10-08-2026," Srinivas K, Commissioner, Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration, said in a statement.

Advertisement

The notification prohibits the sale and distribution of products containing tobacco and nicotine in Karnataka in the interest of public health, he said.

The department has appealed to the public to inform the concerned authorities if they come across the manufacture, sale or distribution of prohibited tobacco and nicotine products and to extend their cooperation in building a healthy and addiction-free Karnataka.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

News Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home Karnataka bans tobacco, nicotine products in historic move, plans to go addiction-free