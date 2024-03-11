Karnataka bans usage of artificial colours in Gobi Manchurian, Cotton Candy, cites 'cancer' causing chemicals
Food Safety Commissioner in Karnataka orders ban on artificial colours in Gobi Manchurian and limits Rhodamine B in Cotton Candy, citing cancer risks.
The Karnataka government on Monday prohibited the use of artificial colours in 'Gobi Manchurian' and 'Cotton Candy' in the state, citing presence of cancer causing chemicals. The state government has also said that its usage can cause adverse effects on public health, especially children.