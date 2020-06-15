Amid rising number of novel coronavirus cases in the state, Karnataka government Monday announced new set of guidelines and quarantine rules for people travelling to the state from other states.

According to the fresh guidelines, people coming from other states of the country except those from Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, will have to follow 14-day home quarantine once they arrive.

Until now, a seven-day institutional quarantine was prescribed for those returning from Maharashtra, while there was no mandatory institutional quarantine for asymptomatic people returning to Karnataka from other states.

However, revising the rules for Maharashtra returnees, the state government added that those returning from Maharashtra are to be placed under 7-day institutional quarantine followed by 7-day home quarantine.

Apart from that, people coming to the state from Tamil Nadu and Delhi will have to undergo three days of institutional quarantine followed by 11 days of home isolation.

Moreover, the government also stated registration to the state government's Seva Sindhu portal was mandatory for any person arriving or transiting through Karnataka. For that, one should "provide correct information about their contact details and destination address," it added.

"It is because of returnees from other states the cases have increased, not because of the local (intra-state) movement, so we have to control people coming from outside, we have to quarantine them and have to tighten measures. We are making honest efforts in this regard," chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa said.

The announcement came after the chief minster chaired a meeting with top officials and ministers of the state where they discussed ways to combat the spread of the virus and the situation of the lockdown.

"There are no plans for any lockdown, and we will request the Prime Minister for more relaxations," the Chief Minister said, according to PTI.

Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases and the majority of the positive cases are being registered from those returning from other states. It currently has 7,000 positive virus cases since the outbreak, according to the health ministry data.

Out of total 7,000 cases in the state 4,386 are returnees from Maharashtra and their contacts are 1,340.





